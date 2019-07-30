Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $13.07. Oil States International shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 790,080 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $264.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oil States International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 50,096 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Oil States International by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth $10,792,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Oil States International by 494.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,398 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.73 million, a P/E ratio of -123.75 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09.

Oil States International Company Profile (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

