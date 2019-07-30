OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 21,892 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 931.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,892 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 494,350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,048,000 after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $5,298,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,339,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $124,815,000 after purchasing an additional 566,360 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 180,827 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.56.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $425,106.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,580,120.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $112.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

