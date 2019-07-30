OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Boosts Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSM opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.32. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $90.25.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSM. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

