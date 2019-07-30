OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Boosts Stake in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Health Insurance Innovations were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,197,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $10,621,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 97.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 377,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 185,988 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 103.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 288,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 147,245 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 21.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 560,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HIIQ opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $310.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 41,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,059,246.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $8,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 51,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,346,531.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $8,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,691 shares of company stock worth $8,504,415. Insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

HIIQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

