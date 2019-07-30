OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $103,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,645.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,002,913 shares of company stock valued at $382,077,150. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen set a $75.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

