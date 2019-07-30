OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $185,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after buying an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after buying an additional 202,248 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 403.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.45 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.74.

EW stock opened at $216.27 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $134.53 and a twelve month high of $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.93.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $5,870,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,142,732.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $3,684,914.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,688.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,691 shares of company stock valued at $27,365,639 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

