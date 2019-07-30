OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.81 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,761,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,143,000 after buying an additional 1,720,255 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,893,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 933,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,474,000 after buying an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 209,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,930,000 after buying an additional 23,660 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $85.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.69. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $64.38 and a 1-year high of $100.70.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

