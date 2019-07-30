OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,317 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.7% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,120,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $153,368,000 after buying an additional 33,485 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 269,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,512,000 after buying an additional 27,397 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 47,514 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.88. The firm has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

In related news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $33,988,682.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,157,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,125,260 shares of company stock worth $89,443,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

