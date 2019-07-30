OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 17,282 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1,040.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,282 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $878,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,102 shares of company stock worth $8,244,274 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays set a $5.00 price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.