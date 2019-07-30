On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $110.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On Deck Capital updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ONDK traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.87. On Deck Capital has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 16.87 and a current ratio of 16.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 115,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 31.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “positive” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on shares of Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

