On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Stock Price Down 23.2%

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK)’s share price dropped 23.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $3.04, approximately 3,071,723 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 415% from the average daily volume of 596,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

ONDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Farfetch in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $300.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.87.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On Deck Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in On Deck Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in On Deck Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,683,000 after acquiring an additional 85,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in On Deck Capital by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 34,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in On Deck Capital by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,877,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 273,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in On Deck Capital by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 246,629 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

