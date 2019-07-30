ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Short Interest Update

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 973,300 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 1,079,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ONE Gas stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $91.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.99. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $74.34 and a twelve month high of $92.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.20 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 14,950.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 81.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

