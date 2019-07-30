OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. OneMain had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

OMF stock opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73. OneMain has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $37.29.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 19.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 211.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 49.1% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.