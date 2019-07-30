OneRoot Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.95 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $569.47 or 0.05956535 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00049163 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001088 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

RNT is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en.

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

