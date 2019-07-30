Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down to $2.13

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.13. Opko Health shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 3,723,699 shares trading hands.

OPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Opko Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Get Opko Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,861.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $512,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,545,250 shares of company stock worth $5,202,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Opko Health in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.