Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Opus Bank reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

OPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Opus Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ OPB traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 87,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,257. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Opus Bank has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $774.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after buying an additional 143,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,983,000 after buying an additional 172,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 72,473 shares during the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the first quarter valued at $5,698,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

