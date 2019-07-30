Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Opus Bank reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

OPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Opus Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ OPB traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 87,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,257. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Opus Bank has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $774.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after buying an additional 143,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,983,000 after buying an additional 172,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 72,473 shares during the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the first quarter valued at $5,698,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opus Bank (OPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.