ORBCOMM (ORBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect ORBCOMM to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. ORBCOMM has set its Q2 2019 guidance at EPS.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $66.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ORBCOMM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.56. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

ORBC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.