Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Short Interest Update

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,600 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the June 15th total of 566,900 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 673.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.98.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. Analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

