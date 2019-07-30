Origin Sport Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $14.61 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 60.6% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $572.05 or 0.05989115 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00049227 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001097 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,388,858 tokens. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.