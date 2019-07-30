Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Fortive by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTV. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 650 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $52,598.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara B. Hulit sold 11,386 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $981,017.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,212,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,155 shares of company stock worth $2,761,762 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

