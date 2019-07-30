Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 2,685 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,744 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 88,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Gabelli lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $63.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

LNG opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

