Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 12,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $1,787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 16,550 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $2,357,713.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,898.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,850 shares of company stock worth $20,432,513. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $148.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $111.08 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 36.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

