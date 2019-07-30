Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.39

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.39 and last traded at C$16.34, with a volume of 87346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.05.

OR has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 19th. Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Banner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.34, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.30.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$100.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.00 million. Analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.20%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

