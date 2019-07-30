Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Acquires C$16,500.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$16,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,245,118 shares in the company, valued at C$8,934,814.90.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Robert Wares acquired 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$14,750.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Robert Wares acquired 49,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$31,850.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Robert Wares acquired 18,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$11,520.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Robert Wares acquired 18,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$11,285.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Robert Wares acquired 18,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$11,285.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Robert Wares acquired 29,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$17,110.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$57,000.00.

On Monday, May 27th, Robert Wares bought 30,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$18,910.00.

Shares of CVE:OM opened at C$0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.60. The firm has a market cap of $82.44 million and a PE ratio of -14.47. Osisko Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.46 and a 12 month high of C$0.72.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

