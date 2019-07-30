Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Oxford Industries stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.74. 4,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,714. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.50. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.75 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 565,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,589,000 after buying an additional 81,732 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,412,000 after buying an additional 163,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $23,037,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,508,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

