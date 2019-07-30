PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7,255.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,971 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for about 6.3% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of PACCAR worth $20,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in PACCAR by 985.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $60,767.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Michael Dozier sold 12,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $874,170.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,832. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

