Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) shares rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 324.95 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 322 ($4.21), approximately 152,074 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 146,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 321 ($4.19).

The company has a market cap of $190.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 324.50.

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI)

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

