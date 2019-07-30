PAL Network Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. PAL Network has a market capitalization of $845,034.00 and $66,626.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAL Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, CoinBene and DOBI trade. During the last week, PAL Network has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAL Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00280821 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.62 or 0.01543211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00118429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000614 BTC.

PAL Network Token Profile

PAL Network’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. The official message board for PAL Network is medium.com/@policypalnet. PAL Network’s official website is www.pal.network. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PAL Network

PAL Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Kyber Network, DDEX, CPDAX, CoinBene, Bilaxy, DOBI trade and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAL Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAL Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAL Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.