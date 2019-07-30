Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Trading Up 1%

Parex Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:PARXF)’s stock price was up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $16.08, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98.

Parex Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PARXF)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

