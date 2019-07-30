Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $3.37 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,162,922. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.