Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 3,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 80,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 149,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $677.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 306.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $58,013.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

