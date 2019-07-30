Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 65 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total value of $298,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bruno Lavandier sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total transaction of $544,128.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,253,673 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.02. The stock had a trading volume of 506,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,104. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.77 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Several analysts have commented on ECL shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.93.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

