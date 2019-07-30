Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY19 guidance at $2.93-3.07 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.79 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PK opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $34.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

