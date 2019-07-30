Parkland Fuel (PKI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.81 billion.

Parkland Fuel stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,671. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$42.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.39. Parkland Fuel has a twelve month low of C$31.59 and a twelve month high of C$47.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.82, for a total transaction of C$683,366.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 452,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,934,230.99. Also, Senior Officer Patricia Van De Sande sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.39, for a total transaction of C$156,843.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$77,912.82.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised shares of Alaris Royalty to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial set a C$1.90 price objective on shares of Troilus Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parkland Fuel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.21.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

