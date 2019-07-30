Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 111,857 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,459 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,046. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada set a €575.00 ($668.60) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.