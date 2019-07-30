Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $12.94 Million Stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $12,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Polaris Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 16.5% during the second quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.19. The company had a trading volume of 169,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.87. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $115.40. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $786,503.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PII. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of China Metro Rural in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

