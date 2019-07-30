Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,747 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 153,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $390,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $153.73. The stock had a trading volume of 75,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,815. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

