Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,506.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

IPG stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 945,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,833. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

