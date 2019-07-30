Parsec Financial Management Inc. Lowers Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,955,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,145,000 after acquiring an additional 273,738 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $212,877.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,245 shares of company stock worth $3,174,155. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.67.

Anthem stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $299.47. The company had a trading volume of 36,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.66. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

