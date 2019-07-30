Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 19 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Booking by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,168,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,462 shares of company stock worth $2,602,200. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $9.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,909.95. 115,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,323. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,606.27 and a 12 month high of $2,109.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,873.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,057.52.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

