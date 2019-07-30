Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 6,540 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises approximately 1.5% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $23,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 229.1% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 378.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

In other Dover news, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,510,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $521,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $96.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,663. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $103.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

