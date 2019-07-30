Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 7,502 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for about 1.2% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $19,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 29,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,770,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 835,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,848,000 after acquiring an additional 101,598 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($47.09) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,861. The company has a market cap of $222.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $45.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $1.2756 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

