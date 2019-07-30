Patriot Transportation (PATI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $27.01 million for the quarter.

PATI remained flat at $$18.00 during trading on Tuesday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69. Patriot Transportation has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $58.91 million, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of -0.12.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

