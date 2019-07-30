Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PTEN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.46.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $10.25 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $675.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 526.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,423,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,428,000 after buying an additional 2,876,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6,105.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,764,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,884 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 136.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,094,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,229 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,584,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,643,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

