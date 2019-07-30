Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Plans $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Paychex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Paychex has a dividend payout ratio of 87.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Paychex to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

PAYX opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.40. Paychex has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America began coverage on Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $1,685,640.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,901,302.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $1,039,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,729.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,735 shares of company stock valued at $9,592,477. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

