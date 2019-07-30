Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.60.

A number of analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 18,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $1,538,369.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,057.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 14,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $1,292,116.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,263.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,735 shares of company stock valued at $9,592,477 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 25,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.17. 112,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,857. Paychex has a 1-year low of $61.32 and a 1-year high of $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

