Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,676,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,285,000 after purchasing an additional 117,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,236,000 after purchasing an additional 270,888 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Paychex by 7,736.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 4,003,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $191,026,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $1,039,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,729.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $1,685,640.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,901,302.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,735 shares of company stock valued at $9,592,477. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.66. 1,001,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,857. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $88.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.40.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

