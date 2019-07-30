Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Short Interest Update

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,116,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 3,415,900 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 719,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Paycom Software stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.62. The stock had a trading volume of 879,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,242. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.86. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $100.87 and a 52 week high of $246.85.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.07). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.02% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total value of $5,109,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total transaction of $522,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,721. 16.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Paycom Software by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Paycom Software by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $51,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

