PDF Solutions (PDFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect PDF Solutions to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. PDF Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PDF Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.59 million, a P/E ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on EMCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

