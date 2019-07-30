PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.51

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.51 and last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 1058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $247.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanford L. Kurland sold 11,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $252,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,070. 22.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 56,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

